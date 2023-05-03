Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,583 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck VietnamETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck VietnamETF in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 952.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 60,531 shares during the period.

VanEck VietnamETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VNM opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $486.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.

VanEck VietnamETF Company Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

