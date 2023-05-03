Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 13,216 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,216 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 274.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 94.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NWBI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.82 million. Analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In other news, CEO Louis J. Torchio bought 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,707.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,946 shares in the company, valued at $632,749.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 7,124 shares of company stock valued at $84,633 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

