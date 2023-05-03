Parallel Advisors LLC Has $105,000 Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 2.4 %

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.