Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

