BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BST. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE BST opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $39.97.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile
Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.