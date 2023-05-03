BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BST. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period.

Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $39.97.

Dividend Announcement

Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

