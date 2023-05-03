Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $111,000 in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,932,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WDS opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

Featured Stories

