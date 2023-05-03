Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 187.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

AMLP stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $42.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

