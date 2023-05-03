Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGN opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

