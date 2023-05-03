Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,810 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 477.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 22,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.