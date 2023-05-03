Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,285 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.
Ally Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $44.33.
Ally Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on ALLY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.
