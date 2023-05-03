Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 3,778.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 14.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LADR opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 67.08 and a current ratio of 67.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.88. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $12.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

