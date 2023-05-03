Mizuho Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $90.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ON has been the subject of several other research reports. Summit Insights raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.58.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.49. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $87.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,101,400 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 759,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 182,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 88,647 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

