Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 360 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 985.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Welltower Stock Down 1.2 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day moving average is $70.00. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $92.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 762.50%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

