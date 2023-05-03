Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Coverage Initiated at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CAKE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28.

Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 130.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

