DA Davidson Cuts First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Price Target to $31.00

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $217.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.71. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $39.88.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.2275 dividend. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director John J. Harris bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,281.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 15.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 106,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 16.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.