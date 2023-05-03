Barclays Lowers National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of National Vision from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

National Vision Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EYE opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. National Vision has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $468.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.61 million. National Vision had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in National Vision by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in National Vision by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in National Vision by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in National Vision by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in National Vision by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

