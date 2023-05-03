AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Down to $8.40

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $7.00. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 902,359 shares trading hands.

AMTD Digital Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HKD. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in AMTD Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AMTD Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in AMTD Digital in the first quarter worth about $352,000.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

