Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down to $36.75

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.75, but opened at $34.88. Doximity shares last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 312,734 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Doximity Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.02, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.20 million. Doximity had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Doximity by 98.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

