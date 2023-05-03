CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.91, but opened at $37.41. CNA Financial shares last traded at $37.53, with a volume of 34,396 shares changing hands.

The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.35.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

Further Reading

