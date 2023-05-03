Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $1,282,624.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,446 shares in the company, valued at $52,925,909.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, April 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $1,337,495.78.

On Friday, April 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total value of $1,358,083.24.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $1,404,943.40.

On Friday, March 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $1,459,814.58.

On Monday, March 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,328,020.38.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $1,315,099.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,357,997.10.

On Monday, March 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.51, for a total value of $1,356,791.14.

On Monday, February 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $1,426,047.70.

On Friday, February 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $1,402,445.34.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.25. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlassian from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after buying an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 980.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.