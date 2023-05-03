M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) CEO Robert H. Schottenstein Sells 12,203 Shares of Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $820,529.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE MHO opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $68.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.99. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MHO. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

