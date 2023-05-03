Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Short Interest Up 9.3% in April

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the March 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 102,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 31,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.