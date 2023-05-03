Short Interest in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Increases By 9.0%

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $11,913,000. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 95.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 21,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE FLT opened at $207.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.27.
FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.21.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.
