Short Interest in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Increases By 9.0%

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $11,913,000. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 95.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 21,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE FLT opened at $207.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

