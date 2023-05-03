Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $95,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 384.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.08%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

