Short Interest in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Rises By 9.2%

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 571,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

BC opened at $86.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,390 shares of company stock worth $1,181,472 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

