Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace Sells 40,000 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director James T. Treace sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 871,441 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,739.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 5.4 %

TMCI stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -31.99 and a beta of -0.01.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.51%. The business had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 660,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,703,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,074,000 after buying an additional 425,350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter valued at about $8,334,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,488,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 353,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Articles

