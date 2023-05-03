Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell Sells 25,000 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,531.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CDMO stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $21.05.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 82.78% and a return on equity of 1.70%.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.
