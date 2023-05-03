Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) COO Shravan Goli Sells 40,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) COO Shravan Goli sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,045,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,765,298.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $315,560.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,303,128.26.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $19.24.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $142.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 8,565.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

