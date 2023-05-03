Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer Sells 2,500 Shares

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Julie Jarecke Gebauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $227.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.96. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 110.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $3,699,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Further Reading

