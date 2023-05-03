Insider Selling: Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) Insider Sells 4,578,000 Shares of Stock

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA – Get Rating) insider Brett Lynch sold 4,578,000 shares of Sayona Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13), for a total transaction of A$892,710.00 ($591,198.68).
Brett Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 28th, Brett Lynch 30,624,999 shares of Sayona Mining stock.
Sayona Mining Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 28.58.
About Sayona Mining
Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mineral identification, acquisition, exploration, and development in Australia and Canada. It explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Authier Lithium project located in Quebec, Canada; and 60% interest in the Moblan lithium project located in Northern Québec.
See Also
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Sayona Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sayona Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.