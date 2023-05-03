Insider Selling: Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,019. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Manhattan Associates Stock Performance
NASDAQ MANH opened at $167.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.25. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88 and a beta of 1.58.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.64 million. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.