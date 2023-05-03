Insider Selling: Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,019. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $167.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.25. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.64 million. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 817,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

