TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Sells $585,975.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $585,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,689,592.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
Shares of TMDX stock opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.36.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 68.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransMedics Group (TMDX)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.