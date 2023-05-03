TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Sells $585,975.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $585,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,689,592.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.36.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 68.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.