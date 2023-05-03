MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDWD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.06. MediWound has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in MediWound by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 562,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

