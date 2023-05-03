MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on MDWD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.
MediWound Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of MDWD stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.06. MediWound has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65.
Institutional Trading of MediWound
About MediWound
MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediWound (MDWD)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.