TimkenSteel (TMST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect TimkenSteel to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.40 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect TimkenSteel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TimkenSteel Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.71. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $26.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TimkenSteel
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About TimkenSteel
TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TimkenSteel (TMST)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.