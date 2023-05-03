TimkenSteel (TMST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect TimkenSteel to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.40 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect TimkenSteel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.71. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $26.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TimkenSteel

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after buying an additional 865,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 482.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 755,214 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter valued at $5,683,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TimkenSteel by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,913 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 612.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 330,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 283,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About TimkenSteel

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.