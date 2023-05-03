Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 46.20% and a negative net margin of 178.01%. On average, analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of ABUS opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.25. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 62.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 38,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 566.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
