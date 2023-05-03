Universal Electronics (UEIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.65). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $122.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.11 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Electronics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.01 million, a P/E ratio of 337.11 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $30.18.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,163 shares in the company, valued at $393,999.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Electronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after buying an additional 19,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Universal Electronics by 549.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 164,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

