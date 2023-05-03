Upland Software (UPLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Upland Software has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.46 million. On average, analysts expect Upland Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Upland Software has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $116.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,942.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 307.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Upland Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

