Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,900 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 910,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE AWI opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $94.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

