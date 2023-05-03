Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Puma Biotechnology has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.10 million. On average, analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PBYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 3.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 175,447 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 10.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.