Qualys (QLYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Qualys had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $130.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.14 million. On average, analysts expect Qualys to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. Qualys has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.15 and a 200-day moving average of $119.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Several brokerages have commented on QLYS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,674.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,136 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Qualys by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,239,000 after purchasing an additional 53,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Qualys by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after buying an additional 626,998 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,122,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

