Planet Fitness (PLNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.18-$2.23 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Planet Fitness to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PLNT opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $85.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 357.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PLNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.