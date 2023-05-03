Teleflex (TFX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter. Teleflex has set its FY 2023 guidance at $13.00-$13.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $13.00-13.60 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teleflex to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TFX opened at $268.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $293.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 10.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.08.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

