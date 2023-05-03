FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.40.

FIGS Stock Performance

FIGS opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. FIGS has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at FIGS

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.53 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.21%. FIGS’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 757,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in FIGS by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 33,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Featured Articles

