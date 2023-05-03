FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.40.
FIGS Stock Performance
FIGS opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. FIGS has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.45.
Insider Activity at FIGS
In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 757,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in FIGS by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 33,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter.
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
