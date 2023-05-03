Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Director Carl L. Gordon Purchases 716,157 Shares

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 716,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $1,876,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,204,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,712.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ KNTE opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $132.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.29. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KNTE shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 7.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

