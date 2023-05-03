Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHGG. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Chegg from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.08.

Chegg Trading Down 48.4 %

Shares of CHGG opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. Chegg has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Chegg by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Chegg by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

