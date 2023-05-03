Short Interest in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Increases By 9.4%

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $211,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,313.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,049.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $211,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,313.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,162,484 over the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHH opened at $128.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $139.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.40.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

