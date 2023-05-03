Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

VRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $348.32.

VRTX opened at $346.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $233.01 and a 52-week high of $354.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.76.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $1,460,822.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,512,336.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,611,957 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

