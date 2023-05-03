Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum raised Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.08.

NYSE CHGG opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Chegg by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Chegg by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

