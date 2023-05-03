RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Insider Purchases £101,600 in Stock

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($126,936.53).
RWS Stock Performance
RWS stock opened at GBX 250.20 ($3.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of £974.48 million, a PE ratio of 1,470.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 307.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 336.39. RWS Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 234 ($2.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 458.60 ($5.73).
RWS Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,058.82%.
RWS Company Profile
RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.
