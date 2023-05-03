DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Update

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,800 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 582,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on DRDGOLD in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $15.25 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

DRDGOLD Trading Up 6.1 %

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.2212 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous — dividend of $0.14. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.